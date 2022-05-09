Rivetz Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (RVT)

Rivetz (RVT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rivetz has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $64,350.12 and $3,901.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,763.26 or 1.00011266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

