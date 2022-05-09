Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.44. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $10.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $12.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.71.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $8.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,283. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $210.21 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.