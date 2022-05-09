Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.44. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $10.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $12.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.71.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $8.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,283. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $210.21 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.