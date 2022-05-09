RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 18000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$66.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.
About RTG Mining (TSE:RTG)
Further Reading
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.