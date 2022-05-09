RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 18000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$66.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.

About RTG Mining (TSE:RTG)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Mabilo properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

