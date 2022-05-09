Rune (RUNE) Trading 27.7% Lower This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $587,194.31 and approximately $2,397.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $43.44 or 0.00131910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00179951 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00570397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036236 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,697.35 or 1.90382090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.