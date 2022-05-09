Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUS. Standpoint Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.61.

RUS stock opened at C$32.90 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$29.38 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.09.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.7616366 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

