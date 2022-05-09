SafeMoon Inu Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $116,776.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 25,501.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00392696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00182748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.00569181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00038689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,768.08 or 1.77267129 BTC.

About SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

