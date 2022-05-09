Safex Token Market Cap Hits $6.35 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (SFT) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safex Token has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $2,024.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001151 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

