Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €74.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €75.75 ($79.74).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €61.38 ($64.61) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($136.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

