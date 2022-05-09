Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Up to $23.89

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $24.84. Sapiens International shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 270 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

