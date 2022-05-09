Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

