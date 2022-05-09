Scotiabank Lowers Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$43.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.43.

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$27.86 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$27.06 and a one year high of C$46.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 6.1300006 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.14%.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

