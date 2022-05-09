Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 499,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,093 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.0% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 639,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 68,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $7,256,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

