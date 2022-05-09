SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.98

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $880.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.01.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 167,753 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 130,114 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 25.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 275,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 55,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 41.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 74,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 284.7% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 183,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.