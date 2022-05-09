Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

SYY stock opened at $82.48 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

