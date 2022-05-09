Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $493.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $536.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.33. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $466.56 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

