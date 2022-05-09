Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

NYSE GD opened at $239.60 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.27 and a 200-day moving average of $218.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

