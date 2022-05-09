Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

