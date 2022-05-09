Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of BXMT opened at $30.43 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.