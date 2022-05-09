Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 676,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 492,111 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 352,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $31.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,997 shares of company stock worth $1,059,215. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

