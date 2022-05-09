Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 499,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,154,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 196,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $57.64 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

