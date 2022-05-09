Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,491,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,290,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $305,383.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,262 shares of company stock worth $8,056,149 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

