Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 159 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $202.05 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.83 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,614 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,879. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

