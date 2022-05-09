Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,802 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,352 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

