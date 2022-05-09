Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 741 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after buying an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after buying an additional 1,225,243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

FAST stock opened at $53.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

