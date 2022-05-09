Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,293 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 893,717 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $114.11 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,094,555. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.