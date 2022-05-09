Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $206.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.04. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.23 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.55.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

