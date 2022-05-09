Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down to $9.29

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $8.79. Seer shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 1,068 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $493.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $529,787.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Seer by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

