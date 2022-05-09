SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,545 ($19.30) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGRO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.55) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.62) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.49) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($17.53).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,109 ($13.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 980.60 ($12.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.84). The firm has a market cap of £13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,318.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,327.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

