Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.90.

SRE traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.50. 38,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.04). Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Sempra by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sempra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

