Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,226,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,444,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,737,000 after buying an additional 157,787 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ST opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

