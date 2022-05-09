Shell’s (SHEL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($29.67) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($34.35) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($32.10) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,574.20 ($32.16).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,299.50 ($28.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,089.67. The stock has a market cap of £173.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($29.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

