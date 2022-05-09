Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.04 ($70.57).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

ETR:SHL opened at €51.02 ($53.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion and a PE ratio of 32.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($71.22).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.