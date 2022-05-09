Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Sientra by 14.5% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 20.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sientra stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 883,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,122. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.11. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

About Sientra (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.