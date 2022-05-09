Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $221.48

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $221.48 and last traded at $223.39, with a volume of 7421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.86.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.02 and its 200 day moving average is $311.10.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.