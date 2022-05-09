Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.13.

SIMO opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

