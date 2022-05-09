SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 396,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in SiriusPoint by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Company Profile (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

