Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $34,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 23.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.56. 41,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,244. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.82. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

