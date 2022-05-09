Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen worth $24,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.37. The stock had a trading volume of 27,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.88. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.65 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

