Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,243 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

IBM stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.89. The company had a trading volume of 187,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,717. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

