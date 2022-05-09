Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,532 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit worth $149,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $14.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.92.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

