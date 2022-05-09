Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,856 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Moderna worth $53,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.92.

Moderna stock traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,013,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,715. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,285,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,054 shares of company stock worth $31,961,144. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

