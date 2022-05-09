Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,978 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $54,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.97.

NOW stock traded down $12.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.74. 1,965,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,161. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $438.12 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total value of $3,842,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,868 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,741 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.