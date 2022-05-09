Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,051 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Home Depot worth $246,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded down $4.80 on Friday, reaching $294.31. 4,325,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,973. The stock has a market cap of $304.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.41 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.90.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.43.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

