Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $130.18 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,199,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,856 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $130,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in CBRE Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.22. 2,750,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

