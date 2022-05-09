Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $46.72 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $46,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,632,000 after buying an additional 122,619 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $38,143,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after buying an additional 67,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,337. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.43 and a 200 day moving average of $310.03. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

