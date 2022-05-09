Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $81.60 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,708 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Danaher were worth $81,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $249.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,788. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $238.32 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.65. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.