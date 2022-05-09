Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,266 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.17% of Prudential Financial worth $70,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $106.68. 2,254,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

