Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,944 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $66,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,035 shares of company stock valued at $32,854,464. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.70. 7,232,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average of $233.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.13, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.58 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

