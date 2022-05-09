Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,053 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,574 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $183,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 343,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $194,750,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 9,229 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,767,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.01. 3,522,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.82 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $184.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.