Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 9,951 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $29,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.25.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $606.39. 11,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,261. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $685.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $519.32 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

